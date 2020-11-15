close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
November 15, 2020

Southern Punjab U19s' Shehzad warned

Sports

November 15, 2020

LAHORE: Southern Punjab Under-19s' Mohammad Shehzad has been warned for a level 1 offence relating to use of an audible obscenity during his side’s fixture against Sindh at Country Club, Muridke.

The incident happened on Friday when Shehzad shouted loudly following his run out.

On-field umpires Imran Aslam and Mohammad Arshad charged Shehzad for the violation of article 2.3 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Shehzad pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Bilal Khilji.

