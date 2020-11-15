Golden Star Club new officials

LAHORE: An important meeting of the Golden Star Cricket Club was held at the National Hockey Stadium.

Important decisions were taken regarding the future of the club. The meeting elected new officials of the club after Wasif Zaman resigned from the presidency of the club. The meeting elected Sajjad Akbar as the chairman of the club for the next three years, Shahbaz Ali as the president, Aqeel Ahmed as the vice president and Imtiaz Ali has been selected as treasurer.

First class cricketer Sadaqat Ali has been appointed the captain of the team.