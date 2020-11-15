Distancing ‘was maintained’ at wedding Salah attended

CAIRO: The mayor of Mohamed Salah’s home town in Egypt has insisted social distancing was observed at a family wedding the Liverpool forward attended before he tested positive for Covid-19.

The two-time African footballer of the year has been in isolation in Egypt since Friday following the test that was carried out when he joined up with his international teammates.

Salah had attended his brother Nasr’s wedding in the town of Nagrig and photographs show him dancing with a mask pushed onto his chin at one point.

The mayor of Nagrig, Maher Shtiyah, told Egyptian media that the number of guests at the ceremony had been limited to between 60 and 70 people and only relatives attended.