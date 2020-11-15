Hasan ruled out of PSL playoffs

KARACHI: Fast bowler Hasan Ali was on Saturday ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition’s playoffs due to back strain.

He was replaced by young fast bowler Mohammad Imran. Khanewal-born Imran, who plays for Southern Punjab in domestic cricket, has played 17 first-class matches.

The other day during a news conference Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz had said that Hasan was not fit and would not play in his team’s eliminator against Lahore Qalandars. However, he had said that he might be available for the second game if his side won the first eliminator.