close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
November 15, 2020

Atif suspended for poor umpiring

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent  
November 15, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Zahir Shah, the tournament director of the 66th National Hockey Championship underway at the MPCL Ground here, has suspended umpire Atif Malik for poor umpiring.

The letter given to the umpire says that he made many blunders in the match between Wapda and MPCL resulting in complaints from both teams.

“The whole match was poorly supervised at your end, especially two decisions were blunders, due to which technical officials were embarrassed, including team officials and the general public. Therefore, your services are no more required for the Championship,” the letter says.

Latest News

More From Sports