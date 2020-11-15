Hasan ruled out of PSL playoffs

KARACHI: Fast bowler Hasan Ali was on Saturday ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth editionâ€™s playoffs due to back strain.

He was replaced by young fast bowler Mohammad Imran. Khanewal-born Imran, who plays for Southern Punjab in domestic cricket, has played 17 first-class matches.

The other day during a news conference Zalmiâ€™s skipper Wahab Riaz had said that Hasan was not fit and would not play in his teamâ€™s eliminator against Lahore Qalandars. However, he had said that he might be available for the second game if his side won the first eliminator.