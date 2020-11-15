Sohail happy with his performance, sad at losing

KARACHI: Multan Sultans left-armer Sohail Tanvir on Saturday said that he was happy with his performance in the qualifier against Karachi Kings but it would have been great had his team won the game.

“Yes, it feels great when you contribute through such performances at a crunch time and bring your team back into the game. But unfortunately we ended as the losing side. This is the beauty of T20 cricket and a better game than this could not have been held,” Sohail said.

He said that Multan Sultans proved in the qualifier that they had depth and the way they staged a comeback was remarkable.

“Tomorrow’s match is very important and then we will take it forward from there,” said Sohail, who took 3-25 in four overs to bring his side back into the game in the regulation show. However, later his side went down in the Super Over.