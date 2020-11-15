Atif suspended for poor umpiring

RAWALPINDI: Zahir Shah, the tournament director of the 66th National Hockey Championship underway at the MPCL Ground here, has suspended umpire Atif Malik for poor umpiring.

The letter given to the umpire says that he made many blunders in the match between Wapda and MPCL resulting in complaints from both teams.

“The whole match was poorly supervised at your end, especially two decisions were blunders, due to which technical officials were embarrassed, including team officials and the general public. Therefore, your services are no more required for the Championship,” the letter says.