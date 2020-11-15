First athletes’ forum begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The first athletes’ forum began at the WAPDA Sports Complex on Saturday under the supervision of Pakistan Olympic Association.

The two-day event will shed light on the philosophy of athletes as role models, Olympic values, success stories of international and national medal winners, protocols of sports during Covid-19, prevention of harassment and abuse in sports, WADA code and prohibited substances along with branding of athletes.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach also delivered a message on the occasion.

“My dear fellow Olympians, dear athletes, as you gather for the first athletes forum of your NOC Athletes Commission, I would like to add my heartfelt congratulations to all the Pakistani athletes on this historic step,” said Bach.

“Athletes are not only at the heart, athletes are the heart of our Olympic community. This is why this forum is first and foremost an opportunity for you, the athletes, to make your voices heard on the issues that affect all of you. When the Athletes Rights and Responsibilities Declaration was adopted last year during the International Athletes Forum, it marked a historic step to strengthen the role of the athletes in our Olympic movement,” he added.

He also praised the National Olympic Committee, led by Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, and M Inam, Chairman Athletes Commission, for taking the lead in this regard.

He also stressed on the importance of the forum bearing in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In these difficult times, we all need our shared Olympic values of excellence, friendship, respect and solidarity more than ever. This forum is therefore also an opportunity to discuss how you, the athletes, can spread these values in society. This gives me the opportunity to express my admiration for the way that athletes have responded to this crisis,” he said.

The two-day event will culminate on Sunday (today).