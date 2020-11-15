Players remember Dean Jones

KARACHI: Players on Saturday paid tribute to Karachi Kings’ former Australian coach Dean Jones who died in September in India due to cardiac failure.

One-minute silence was observed by the players ahead of the Pakistan Super League fifth edition’s qualifier between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans here at the National Stadium.

The players made a D shape to remember the iconic coach who also had a decent Test career for Australia.

Dean Jones, before joining Karachi Kings for the ongoing event, had worked as coach of former two-time PSL winners Islamabad United. He was in India on a commentary commitment for the IPL when he passed away.

“You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans. I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and wherever you are you will be watching and cheering us on,” Karachi Kings interim coach Wasim Akram tweeted.