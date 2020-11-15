Players remember Dean Jones

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Players on Saturday paid tribute to Karachi Kings’ former Australian coach Dean Jones who died in September in India due to cardiac failure.
One-minute silence was observed by the players ahead of the Pakistan Super League fifth edition’s qualifier between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans here at the National Stadium.
The players made a D shape to remember the iconic coach who also had a decent Test career for Australia.
Dean Jones, before joining Karachi Kings for the ongoing event, had worked as coach of former two-time PSL winners Islamabad United. He was in India on a commentary commitment for the IPL when he passed away.
“You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans. I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and wherever you are you will be watching and cheering us on,” Karachi Kings interim coach Wasim Akram tweeted.