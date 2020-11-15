SSGC, National Bank play an exciting draw

RAWALPINDI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and National Bank (NBP) played an exciting goalless draw in an important match of the 66th National Hockey Championship at the MPCL Ground on Saturday.

A draw was good enough for National Bank to reach the semi-finals. The fate of SSGC, on the other hand, will depend on their coming matches including one against Wapda.

The match between SSGC and National Bank provided all the entertainment except for a goal. Both teams secured two penalty corners each without any real luck.

“Both teams missed numerous chances. But we missed the services of Hammad Butt and Atif in the middle,” NBP manager Rana Mujahid said.

Wapda’s struggle to convert opportunities into goals continued but they still managed to overcome a strong challenge from PAF to make it to the semi-finals.

Salman Razzaq was on target for the lone goal of the match through a field effort as Wapda missed numerous goal-scoring opportunities. On two occasions Wapda even came close to conceding an equalizer.

This was Wapda’s seventh straight win in the tournament.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) also reached the last-four stage with another impressive 4-2 win against Port Qasim Authority.

Umar Sattar opened the scoring in the third minute through a field effort followed by Waseem Akram’s goal in the 23rd minute. Awais Arshad put MPCL 3-0 ahead when he banged home a penalty corner goal in the 38th minute.

Port Qasim reduced the margin five minutes later through Abuzar. Arbaz Ahmad’s 50th minute goal on a short corner again gave MPCL a three-goal advantage. Port Qasim managed a last-minute goal through Taha but it came too late for them.

Hammad Ali performed a hat-trick as Navy hammered Police 8-1. Mohammad Savir and Ali Sher netted two goals each and Haris Ahmad completed the tally.

Navy goalkeeper Adil Rao had a great game. “I really enjoyed my time under the bar today and I am happy with my performance,” he said.

Army were knocked out of the tournament as Punjab managed a close 3-2 win against a team struggling to find form.

Army went ahead in the 22nd minute through Ali Haider’s penalty corner goal. Awaisur Rehman found the equalizer for Punjab. Army again took a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute when Mohammad Afzal netted a field goal. However, they failed to maintain the advantage as late goals from Abdul Mannan (55th minute) and Awais (59th) put curtains on Army’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.