Out of breath

In Lahore and Faisalabad, people are literally unable to breathe. Worsening air pollution as the winter comes in means that, according to environmental monitors, the quality of air in Lahore was on Friday worse than the quality of air in New Delhi. The particulate matter hanging in the air was measured at levels 12 times over the number declared to be safe by the WHO; and it is possible that this smog which enters our lungs each time we take a breath could worsen further in the days ahead. While the government had claimed it had taken measures to control smog this season and the EPD insists that air quality monitors or mobile phone apps which are showing PM2.5 particles, the most dangerous component of smog at almost 700, are flawed, citizens say that these are indeed accurate numbers. Doctors are reporting that more and more people are coming in with respiratory problems, headaches or issues with breathing. Environmental experts also say that the problem cannot be blamed on the burning crop stubble alone. Although Suparco has picked up multiple sites notably in Punjab where stubble is being burnt, those who have studied pollution say that in Lahore and other large cities vehicular emissions and factory pollution are huge culprits in the problem.

So far, the wind is also reportedly not bringing in smog from across the border given its directions. While this has been a problem in the past, it is currently a very small factor in the smog problem. The government has also banned brick kilns from working till the end of December, while at least 80 kilns are being re-built on a zig-zag pattern to help avoid dangerous smoke from being bellowed out. However, what we need is monitoring of the kilns that continue to operate in secrecy, late in the night.

Clearly, the steps to manage smog are not working. The situation in Lahore and Faisalabad is extremely dangerous for all the people living in these giant cities. In the past courts have ordered the government in Punjab to do more to manage the smog problem. This has not happened and the levels of smog in Lahore are testament to the administration's inability to manage a very hazardous problem. Cities around the world have adopted drastic measures to deal with air pollution. In some cases, cars with even number plates run on one day, and those with odd numbers the next day. We also need to educate people about planting more trees, avoiding burning rubbish and limiting the use of plastic bags. There has been some success in this, but it is obviously insufficient and we need to do more if we are to breathe safely. This is for us, our children and our future generations.