Peak pollution and Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing sharply. This time, many children have also tested positive for the virus. Also, pollution in Lahore has reached hazardous levels, resulting in new infections. What are our higher authorities waiting for? Are we waiting for a disaster to take place? All provincial governments should act wisely and shut schools to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Also, the government should make a system to ensure that all the people are following SOPs.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi