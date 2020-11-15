The Kashmore incident

The news that a young girl was gang-raped for weeks has shocked me to the core. It is extremely hard to accept that children can be a victim of such a heinous crime. It breaks my heart to accept that we have failed to provide a safe environment to our children. It is good to note that this incident has invited the much-needed attention of the authorities. But they need to do something constructive to put an end to child sexual abuse. The reaction and outrage on social media is exactly what we need to urge the authorities to take remedial measures to deal with such crimes.

Over the years, cases of child sexual abuse have increased at a rapid pace. What happened to the four-year-old girl is, unfortunately, a daily occurrence. Not a single week passes when we do not hear about a child sexual abuse case or a missing child. It now rests with the government to take strict action against these criminals.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur