Drug pusher held for supplying narcotics to educational institutions

Islamabad : Kohsar police on Saturday arrested an accused supplying drugs at educational institutions and various areas of the city and recovered heroin, hashish and Ice, a police spokesman said.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers to purge this menace from the city.

Following these directions, SP (City-Circle) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of ASP Ayesha Gul including SHO Kohsar Police Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli, Sub-Inspectors Nawazish Khan along with others officials.

This team nabbed drug pusher from Saidpur and recovered 4 kilogram hashish, 2 kilogram heroin and 500 garm Ice from him.

The accused was identified as Muzamil Shah ails Zamli.

During the preliminary investigation the suspect confessed their involvement in intercity smuggling drugs at various educational institutions, while case has been registered and further investigation was underway from himIGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance.

DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police is accelerating all out efforts for safety and security of citizens. He also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.