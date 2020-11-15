Upgradation of parks underway in capital

Islamabad : Upgradation, renovation, cleaning and beautification of parks across the city is underway by the Capital Development Authority.

During the last 10 days, renovation of more than 25 parks in different sectors of the East including Margalla Town, Rawal Town, F-5, F-7, G-6 and G-7 is in technical stages.

According to details, on the directives of the CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed, the Capital Development Authority is engaged in renovation and upgradation of parks. The renovation of parks include swings, walking tracks and green belt repairing, cleaning, whitewashing, water supply, tree planting, gardening, tree pruning, dry logging, and weeding.

Other measures including fumigation and spray are being taken to prevent other infectious diseases including dengue.

These parks include Margalla Town Phase-I Main Double Road Park, Phase- II Main Road Park, Rawal Town Tanki Park, Punjab House Park in Sector F-5 and ISI Park.