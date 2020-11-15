Seerat conference held at FJWU

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University organised a one-day conference titled ‘Peace and Reconciliation in the Light of Prophetic Teachings’ (peace be upon him) to commemorate the week ‘Shan e Ramat ul Lil Alameen’ (peace be upon him) which is the initiative of the Government of Punjab.

Dr. Shehzadi Pakeeza, Incharge Department of Islamic Studies Department was the conference coordinator for the prestigious Seerat Conference.

Renowned scholars from different Universities, Faculty members of Fatima Jinnah Women University, research students of different Universities presented their research papers and shared their knowledge. The chief guest of the conference was Sitara Ayaz, senator while Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary Council of Academic Ideology, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq Director General of the Islamic Research Institute.

Speaking on the occasion Sitara Ayaz said that Islam is the biggest ambassador of the rights of females. She urged that we talk a lot about ‘Seerat Tayyaba’, a number of conferences are too held on this topic but we lack implementation factors in this regard.

“The Holy Quran is the source of information for all of us irrespective of times and ages and all our problems will be resolved by following the teachings of Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). Muslim masses should stop looking here and there and towards their own rulers for the solution of their problems and rely instead on their own political power and spiritual strength as a moral community,” she added.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that we can study the life of the Holy Prophet in three stages and each stage has its own challenges and parameters. But in all that the role of the Holy Prophet is exemplary for all of us. He shed light on the economic, social, religious, and political life of the Holy Prophet.

Later on Dr. Ikraam-ul Haq in his talk stressed upon converting our differences into diversity if we want to excel as a whole. He said that God sent prophets to conquer the hearts of the people. He also talked about the role of the ‘Paigham-e- Pakistan’ to spread the message of Islam of peace and conciliation. He hoped that female students would be the best ambassadors of the peace and conciliation in their societies, as well as to serve their communities and to employ their education, training , and experience in the service of their people and their communities, as the Prophet (SAW) said: “The best people are those who are most beneficial to other people”.