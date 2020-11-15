People are talking about

—- the news that anyone who does not wear a mask in Karachi will be fined Rs500, an ambitious decision taken by the provincial government that may possibly act as a deterrent, but will be impossible to implement. People say the authorities have been unable to enforce many laws that deal with public safety, for instance wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, so it will be interesting to see how they cope with this new directive.

—- the fact the authorities launched a crackdown on over 6oo petrol selling stations that are known to be ‘illegal’ but are still functioning and only half of them were sealed because they were found to be involved in less measurement or overcharging. People say if the pumps, as they are known in general parlance, are illegal then why are any of them allowed to operate, even if they are not doing any hanky panky, as this shows selective accountability.

—- the news Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ) cameras have been installed at pickets in Rawalpindi to monitor suspect vehicles, persons and suspected activities and how it is reassuring for law abiding citizens but also raises the question of how long will these cameras be operative. People say it is a well-known fact that CCTV cameras, installed at great cost all over the country, are not working either due to incorrect installation; lack of maintenance, or just plain carelessness.

—- the new guidelines on controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) fixing Rs100 as fine for not wearing a mask; allowing ‘work from home’ for 50 per cent staff of public and private institutions and only outdoor marriage celebrations. People say this is a good and workable initiative, except outdoor celebrations are not feasible in winter and if canopies are erected the purpose is defeated, so this order needs a review.

—- the depressing reality about how many of those who agitate about the rising cost of living and say that the poor are suffering because of government policies, are themselves involved in hoarding essential items. People say recent actions by the anti-hoarding team and their success in unearthing hoarded items in large quantities, as reported by the media, proves that it mostly well off persons who are in the food business, who create artificial shortages to hike prices of their commodities.

—- the report that the US has returned forty five stolen pieces of antiquities worth approximately $250,000 dating back to the Gandhara period, to Pakistan - just a drop in the ocean but a good gesture that other countries can emulate. People say now the relevant authorities should ensure that these precious pieces are put in the country’s museums and not whisked away by those who have a penchant for collecting such artifacts and possess dozens of stolen pieces.

—- the perils of a government ruling with coalition partners and how difficult it must be to keep them happy and agree to all their demands. People say the present set up is in this situation and it is often wondered that if the PM has been ‘selected,’ then why did the so called ‘selectors’ not ensure he had a full majority to govern and not spend time on wooing allies, nullifying the claims of the opposition that he was. — I.H.