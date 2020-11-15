Rain forecast

Islamabad: Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), while, partly cloudy weather with light rain is also expected at few places in South Punjab.

During past 24 hour, rain occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Balochistan, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Snow fall also occurred in Kalam during this period.

Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 34, lower 19), Kalam 24, Parachinar, Malam Jabba 17, Chitral 16, Mir Khani 14, Drosh 12, Saidu Sharif 7, Peshawar 6, Tahktbai 5, Pattan, Kakul 4, Balakot, Bannu 3, Cherat 2, Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 7, city 6), Dalbandin 8, Pishin 3, Ziarat 2, Panjgur 1, Punjab: Attock 4, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 1), Murree 1, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 2, City 1).