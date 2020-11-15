National Climbing Championship 2020 concludes

Islamabad : National Sport and Rock Climbing Championships 2020 organised by Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) concludes at Islamabad here.

The climbers from Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, KP, AJK, GB and SNGPL & SNGPL participated in the competitions of different discipline and categories.

The climbers observed the Standard Operating Procedures formulated for the safety of participants not only for prevention from any injury but also from COVID-19 as special guidelines were prepared by health experts were implemented. The wearing mask, social distance, use of sanitizer, disinfection of equipment and use of personal gear with keeping them in separate folds were strictly implemented.

In opening ceremony Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP welcomed the participants of the competition who joined from all over the Pakistan. He briefed the participants about the terms and conditions of National Climbing Championship 2020 and importance of these healthy activities and informed that training camps and competitions among the children shall continue to be organized.

The ACP president Abu Zafar Sadiq in closing ceremony address and appreciate the participants who came all the way from different parts of the country despite COVID concern.

He assured to provide best climbing facilities to the participants despite limited resources gear. The participants were also briefed about the Clean Green Pakistan Movement and after climbing they cleaned Saidpur Trek of the Margallah Hills.

Organising team comprising of Muhammad Akram Awan Treasurer ACP, Zubair Faruqi, Secretary Punjab Alpine Association, Abdul Qadir, Member Executive Board ACP were also present at the occasion. In Rock Climbing (Speed) Zaheer stood 1st, Sajid Aslam 2nd and Mushahid Shah 3rd in open category. Hassain Faiz 1st, Hanzalla Hussain Zafar 2nd and Abdul Bari 3rd in Junior category, Abu Hurraira 1st, Umar Bilal Zafar 2nd and Abu Zar 3rd in Youth Category, whereas Aman-e-Jannat was given special award. In Sport Climbing (Speed) Zaheer Ahmed stood 1st, Sajid Aslam, 2nd and Mushahid Shah in open category. Hanzala Hussain Zafar 1st, Hassan Faiz Ali 2nd and Abdul Bari 3rd in Junior category and Abu Huraira 1st, Abu Zar 2nd Umar Bilal 3rd in Youth category whereas Aman-e-Jannat was given special award.