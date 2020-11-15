3 dacoits held; snatched cash, bikes recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad Shams Colony police has arrested three members of a dacoit’s gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, three motorbikes and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that a team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan arrested three alleged gangsters involved in committing dacoities at gunpoint.

The nabbed dacoits have been identified as Imran, Ismaeel and Shohaib while police recovered three motorbikes, cash, 10 mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several dacoity and street crime incidents in twin cities.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.