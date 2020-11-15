Main runway to remain closed

LAHORE : The main runway of Allama Iqbal International Airport will remain closed on account of repair works.

A secondary runway at the Lahore airport would be used as an alternate runway during the period, said a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). In August the runway had been closed after the CAA approved a requisition from the airport authorities to repair the main runway. Akhtar Mirza, Manager Alama Iqbal International Airport, said the airlines have been directed to minimise the number of passengers and fuel quantity while landing at the secondary runway of the airport. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the runway was immediately closed for the repair after a captain of Paris-Lahore bound flight informed the authorities about cracks in the runway, which he witnessed at the time of landing.

arrested: The Kasur district police claimed to have arrested 494 criminals during intelligence-based operations in the last one month. As many 128 persons involved in serious cases like murder, robbery and dacoity were arrested while 33 court absconders were arrested. The arrested persons included 28-A category proclaimed offenders. Similarly, 26 members of eight dangerous robbery gangs were arrested and loot worth Rs 2.8 million and modern illegal weapons were recovered from their possession. As many as 86 cases were traced with the arrests of the accused. Around 93 notorious drug dealers and 146 illegal weapon holders and 68 gamblers were arrested.

girl not recovered: Green Town investigation police have failed to recover a young girl who was abducted 15 days ago. The girl, daughter of Sajid Khan of Green Town, had contracted love marriage with one Adeel of Chungi Amarsadhu. Upon which, his parents contacted Adeel’s parents and asked them to bring the girl to their home.

They promised that they would take the girl to her parents’ house on October 28, but they did not turn up. Similarly, the girl’s parents also repeatedly asked Adeel’s family for a copy of the marriage certificate but they did not provide it to them.