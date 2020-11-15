Three cops suspended over custodial death

LAHORE : Wagah Police Chowki in-charge and two constables have been suspended on charges of custodial death of a man a day ago. The victim has been identified as Rizwan. The accused constables, Usman and Tahir Abbas, and the chowki in-charge are being questioned, said the Cantt SP.

427 POs arrested in Oct: Lahore police arrested 1,088 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and target offenders during the month of October.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said 427 proclaimed offenders (POs), 309 target offenders (TOs) and 352 court absconders were arrested in October. He said that Lahore police had devised a special strategy to arrest the POs as most of them had been found involved in heinous crimes, including murders, murder attempts, kidnappings for ransom and extortion.

A spokesperson for Lahore police stated that special teams had been constituted at the police station level to arrest the POs and TOs. He said all the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs had been directed to meet the target of the arrests of POs and TOs and speed up crackdown on them.

Murder case registered: Ghaziabad police have registered a case against a man for shooting his maternal aunt to death a day ago in Makkah Colony. The accused, identified Muhammad Afzal, had shot his aunt dead. The victim’s brother, Zulfiqar, told police that the accused deliberately killed his sister on unknown reasons.