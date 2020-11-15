‘Opp would fail in its intentions’

LAHORE : Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar had a meeting with Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo at Governor House.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo along with the governor visited Corona Heroes Wall in the Governor House. Governor Ch Sarwar on the occasion said that who deserved to be in power would be decided by the power of vote.

Opposition would fail in its intentions, he said, adding the nation is watching the unconstitutional demands of the opposition.

Speaker Balochistan on the occasion discussed political and governmental issues and Governor’s scholarship programme for students of Balochistan. The speaker also appreciated the historic scholarship programme for Baloch students by the Punjab governor.

Talking during the meeting, Governor Ch Sarwar said that people are with democracy, rule of law and government’s narrative.

Pakistan is moving ahead successfully on every front including economic and diplomatic. For the first time in 30 years, Punjab's industry is fully restored, he said

He said that the Federal and Punjab governments stand united with the Baloch brothers and Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking urgent steps to provide basic facilities to the people of Balochistan and solve their problems. He condemned the bombing of Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC) and said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi and DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar have put all the facts in front of the world including India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

It is now the responsibility of international organisations including the United Nations to take prompt action, he said and added Pakistan's defence is in the strongest hands. Whenever India commits any evil, it will get a stern response. Bombing of LoC is the worst Indian terrorism. India is the biggest threat to peace in the region. The world should take notice, the governor said. Bizenjo said that for the development and prosperity of Balochistan, everyone must work together in the fields of health and education. The strength of Balochistan is also necessary for the strength of Pakistan, he added.