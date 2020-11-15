Police personnel carrier hit

close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

Lahore

LAHORE : A luxury support-utility vehicle (SUV) hit a parked police personnel carrier in front of Racecourse police station on Saturday.

The speeding SUV hit the police personnel carriers so hard that it overturned. The duty officer released the driver and the vehicle after brining the matter into the notice of the Civil Lines SP.

