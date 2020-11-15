Two thieves held, cell phones recovered

LAHORE : Muslim Town investigation police arrested two thieves and recovered four cell phones and illegal arms from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Shani and Ali Raza.

Meanwhile, Kot Lakhpat investigation police reunited a 13-year-old girl Ramsha with her parents. The girl had gone to the house of her aunt after getting angry with her parents. Iqbal Town investigation police arrested a court absconder, Tariq, who was wanted by police in a fraud case. The accused had sold the wood of his business partner without his permission. Gulshan Ravi police reunited a 25-year-old youth, Talha Khurshid, with his family.