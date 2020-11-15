Law, order in City under control: DIG

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan chaired a meeting to review the overall law and order and security situation in the City.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police is highly alert for the safety of citizens and law and order situation in the City is completely under control. Ashfaq Khan directed all the officers concerned to enhance the security particularly at sensitive places.

He directed teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU along with staff of police stations to ensure effective patrolling on the roads. The vehicles and people should be thoroughly checked at the entry and exit points of the City, he added. He said that snap checking, search operations, geo-tagging, biometric verifications are being conducted in different parts of the City on a daily basis. Ashfaq Khan directed the Dolphin/Mujahid Squad SP to personally monitor all checking and security mechanisms as well as arrangements at the police pickets set up at the entry and exit points of the City.