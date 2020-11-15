close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

Law, order in City under control: DIG

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan chaired a meeting to review the overall law and order and security situation in the City.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police is highly alert for the safety of citizens and law and order situation in the City is completely under control. Ashfaq Khan directed all the officers concerned to enhance the security particularly at sensitive places.

He directed teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU along with staff of police stations to ensure effective patrolling on the roads. The vehicles and people should be thoroughly checked at the entry and exit points of the City, he added. He said that snap checking, search operations, geo-tagging, biometric verifications are being conducted in different parts of the City on a daily basis. Ashfaq Khan directed the Dolphin/Mujahid Squad SP to personally monitor all checking and security mechanisms as well as arrangements at the police pickets set up at the entry and exit points of the City.

Latest News

More From Lahore