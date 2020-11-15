Motorists condemn Faisal Mosque entry-fee

Islamabad : The motorists have raised voice against introduction of fee worth Rs35 for entry into the premises of Faisal Mosque that has not been declared as a recreational spot by the civic authorities.

The civic authorities had stated number of times in the past that Faisal Mosque should not be considered as a recreational spot as it had its own esteem and honor.

According to the details, the receipt that is given to the motorists mentions three types of vehicles including ‘Hiace Van, Suzuki Van and Suzuki Bolan would be charged entry fee. So there is no mention of the private/non-commercial vehicles in the receipt but each and every motorist is asked to pay entry fee. Surprisingly, the receipt also reads that this is just entry fee and they are not responsible for any kind of safety and security of the vehicles. It is pertinent to mention here that there are various tour operators who arrange tour of Faisal Mosque for the people living in other parts of the country. The Faisal Mosque was reopened for the visitors on August 12, 2020 after lifting of restrictions that were earlier imposed by the federal government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rasheed Naik, a motorist, said it is unfortunate on the part of the civic authorities to introduce a plan to earn money from a place that is not a recreational spot. “There was no mention of non-commercial vehicles in the receipt that was given to me while entering into Faisal Mosque.