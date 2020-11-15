close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

Death anniversary

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

LAHORE : The 60 death anniversary of social activist Hassan Nasir was observed by the Pakistan Inqilabi Party and the National Students Federation here on Saturday.

A function chaired by Asif Chaudhry was organised outside the Lahore Press Club. PIP and NSF activists lighted candles in memory of Hassan Nasir and chanted revolutionary slogans.

The activists vowed to follow in the footsteps of Hassan Nasir.

Addressing on the occasion, PIP Central Organiser Mushtaq Chaudhry said the PIP and the NSF struggled for the rights of people and laid sacrifices for this cause.

He said the past and present rulers have failed to solve people’s problems and the revolution is knocking at the doors of Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Lahore