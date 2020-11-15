LAHORE : The 60 death anniversary of social activist Hassan Nasir was observed by the Pakistan Inqilabi Party and the National Students Federation here on Saturday.

A function chaired by Asif Chaudhry was organised outside the Lahore Press Club. PIP and NSF activists lighted candles in memory of Hassan Nasir and chanted revolutionary slogans.

The activists vowed to follow in the footsteps of Hassan Nasir.

Addressing on the occasion, PIP Central Organiser Mushtaq Chaudhry said the PIP and the NSF struggled for the rights of people and laid sacrifices for this cause.

He said the past and present rulers have failed to solve people’s problems and the revolution is knocking at the doors of Pakistan.