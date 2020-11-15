Air quality becomes ‘hazardous’

LAHORE : The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the provincial metropolis rose to ‘hazardous’ level while MET office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

As per the US Embassy’s data, Lahore’s average AQI on Saturday was 370, which came in the category of ‘hazardous’. As per international standards, AQI values over 300 trigger health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is even more likely to be affected by serious health effects.

However, the data released by EPD said the average AQI of the city was 226 at Town Hall and much lower at other places like Township and adjoining localities.

On the other hand, Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday morning. They predicted rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) was expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While, partly cloudy weather with light rain is also expected at few places in South Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Dir (upper 34, lower 19), Kalam 24, Parachinar, Malam Jabba 17, Chitral 16, Mir Khani 14, Drosh 12, Saidu Sharif 07, Peshawar 06, Tahktbai 05, Pattan,

Kakul 04, Balakot, Bannu 03, Cherat 02, Quetta (Samungli 07, city 06), Dalbandin 08, Pishin 03, Ziarat 02, Panjgur 01, Attock 04, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Murree 01 and Muzaffarabad (AP 02, City 01) while snowfall (inches) was recorded at Kalam (02).

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 11.2°C and maximum was 23.8°C.