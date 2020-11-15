close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

Shops sealed on corona SOPs violations

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2020

LAHORE : The district administration Saturday sealed several shops for various violations of corona SOPs. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that 192 inspections have been carried out and 21 violations found. He said Rs55,000 fine has been imposed while 10 shops have been sealed. He said that district administration was active in implementing the SOPs. On the directions of the DC, City Assistant Commissioner Tabriz remained in the field till late night and carried out operations on The Mall and found shops opened after 10pm. Chaman Ice Cream, Feast Ice Cream, Zahoor Dates Shop and others were sealed.

