7 Covid-19 patients die; 487 new cases confirmed

LAHORE : Seven Covid-19 patients died and another 487 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,462 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 109,309 in the province.

Out of a total of 109,309 infections in Punjab, 106,529 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,006 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,738,427 in the province.

After 2,462 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,731 patients, as many as 9,116 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue: Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab to 198, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday. One patient has been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and Sargodha. At least four dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab. Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases and presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

workshop: The World Health Organisation (WHO) and National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad jointly arranged a three-day training course on "Introduction of Laboratory Epidemiology" for epidemiologists and public health experts at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore. The objective of this training workshop was to provide knowhow and elaborate importance as well as the role of laboratory tests in diagnosis of diseases to the epidemiologists and public health experts so that a strong linkage could be developed between both systems. Sixteen faculty members of IPH got training as "Master Trainers" who will not only educate the student doctors of Master of Public Health (MPH) class but also provide training to other epidemiologists in Punjab.

Giving details, Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that Laboratory Epidemiology course will enable the experts working in the field to get more authentic data of any epidemic / disease and random sampling for diagnosis through Lab. tests, it would help to determine the intensity of the diseases and its future trend for in time forecast about the epidemic. Dr Obaidullah Qazi in charge BSL3 Lab, IPH informed that the participants were given lecture on the role of Anti-Microbial Resistance in diagnostics keeping present case scenario of COVID19 and Dengue.

WHO Punjab Chief Dr Jamshed said that World Health Organisation will continue support to IPH for capacity building and training of Public Health Experts to strengthening the Disease Control System by improving the procedure of field survey and sample collection by the field staff.

WHO’s expert Dr Uzma and Dr Nazish, Dr Zurva from NIH acted as the Course Facilitators. Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Saima, Dr Obaidullah Qazi, Dr Nadia and Dr Rukhsana also participated in the workshop. Member BoM, IPH Dr Umer Farooq Baluch also attended the concluding ceremony. Certificates were distributed amongst the participants.