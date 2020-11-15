Iran mocks Al-Qaeda No 2 killed in Tehran

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday dismissed a US newspaper report that Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command was killed in Tehran by Israeli agents as "made-up information" and denied the presence of any of the Jihadist group’s members in the Islamic republic.

The New York Times said Abdullah Ahmad Abdullah, indicted in the United States for 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was secretly shot and killed in Tehran by Israeli operatives on a motorcycle at Washington’s behest.

The senior Al-Qaeda leader, whose nom de guerre was Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed along with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, the Times reported on Friday, citing intelligence sources.

The attack took place on August 7 on the anniversary of the Africa bombings, according to the paper.