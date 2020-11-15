Pro-democracy protesters scale Bangkok monument

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: Thai pro-democracy protesters scaled a Bangkok monument on Saturday night to unfurl a giant banner scribbled with anti-government slogans and calls to reform the monarchy.
The kingdom has for months seen massive student-led demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha who rose to power in a 2014 coup as well as a new constitution and changes to how the royal family operates.
A crowd of several thousand turned out for a carnival-themed rally dubbed "Mob Fest" at the Democracy Monument, a major intersection in Bangkok.
In the afternoon, high school students and other pro-democracy demonstrators wrote in marker pens and spray-painted messages on giant white sheets.
"You have been stealing my bright future," one message said. "Democracy will win". Bangkok graphic designer Pearl, 25, watched as a group of protesters used ladders to climb up the three-metre (nine-foot) high central turret of the Democracy Monument, as musicians played a drum beat.