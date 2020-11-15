close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
AFP
November 15, 2020

Libyan elections in Dec 2021

World

AFP
November 15, 2020

TUNIS: Libyans at UN-led talks agreed on Friday to hold national elections in December next year, the United Nations said, raising hopes for an end to a brutal decade-old conflict.

Libya has been gripped by chaos and violence since the 2011 ouster and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Qadhafi in a Nato-backed popular uprising.

Rival administrations in the east and west, both backed by multiple armed groups and foreign powers, have since vied for control of the Mediterranean country. Friday’s announcement came on the fifth day of political talks in Tunisia, involving 75 delegates from existing state bodies and groups from across Libya’s political and social spectrum.

