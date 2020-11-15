LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot fooled the citizens by describing the severest price hike, being faced by them, as opposition’s propaganda.

The state is now in a blind alley. The rhetoric pursued by this government was far from reality. One cannot achieve any goal, if it is based on lies.

Pakistan’s economy has flattened in the last 27 months. It is gradually rising from the ashes on the strength of the traditional resilience of this nation and not on any government policy.

In fact, there is no policy at all as far as the economy is concerned. Prices have gone out of reach of consumers because the government has lost its control.

If the economy is moving as claimed by the government, then why is unemployment high? Why have incomes been stagnant for the last two years? Men on the streets are living in misery. Prices will have to come down to 2017/18 level if the incomes remain what they were at that time.

During the 2008/2013 tenure of PPP government, the minimum wage was constantly increased to compensate for the price hike. During the 2013/18 PML-N rule, the edible prices were relatively stable, but the incomes kept rising. Families were living comfortably, and economic activities were high.

The day a government assumes power it is its responsibility to look after its citizens’ welfare. After taking over power you can, for a while, blame the previous governments for all the ills; but after that there should be a visible improvement (may be slow) in the lives of the people and not deterioration.

Increase in the cost of living or the increase in hunger after 27 months of rule has nothing to do with the previous governments. The government continues to blame its failures on the past governments. It, for instance, blames that the capacity charges of the power sector have increased after addition of numerous power plants by the previous regime.

The fact that this government conveniently ignores is that power consumption in the country remained static in the last 27 months. In the previous two regimes, it increased at the rate of 10 percent to 20 percent. The capacity charges are paid when you do not ask a power producer to supply electricity (because there are no takers). The capacity charges would have been low had there been even a traditional increase in power consumption.

Had the country grown by 6 percent (which was imminent when the previous regime was in power) the increased power consumption would have absorbed the idle power capacity.

This government is passing on its failure of negative growth to the previous governments. The circular debt is ballooning because of this failure. This regime makes claims without any assessment. It claimed that the circular debt would be brought down by December 2019 to Rs12 billion/month from Rs30 billion left by the previous regime.

Instead the average monthly circular debt has more than doubled now. The minister who made this claim is still heading the same ministry.

Food security is given top priority by all the governments around the world. This government allowed export of sugar and wheat without proper assessment of domestic stocks and the prices ballooned in a few months to levels never seen before.

Should this wrong assessment be also blamed on the previous governments? One fails to understand why the prices of edibles, including pulses and vegetables were stable during the previous regimes.

Vegetable prices fluctuate on a seasonal basis coming down when supplies from fresh crops enter the market and going up when supplies dried.

This time around, the only way price moves is up and up. Could this also be the fault of the previous regimes?

This government has no idea how the economy operates. Ishaq Dar, the finance minister of the previous regime, was blamed for keeping the rupee strong artificially, but he managed to keep prices stable, completing for the first time an IMF programme, satisfying the institution about the rupee value against the dollar.

It did hurt exports in the first three years’, but the growth started in the fourth year and in the fifth-year exports crossed $24 billion at low dollar value. This meant that we managed more foreign exchange by exporting less units.

The PTI government allowed a free-fall of the rupee, still the exports declined. It accepted the IMF dictats to further lower the rupee value.

It enhanced foreign exchange reserves totally on short-term borrowing from friendly countries and the IMF.

The exports have still not reached the level attained during the corresponding period of 2017/18. Now the State Bank of Pakistan is strengthening the rupee by discouraging even essential imports.

The rupee is now valued around Rs158 against the dollar from a peak of Rs168. What would happen to exports that just started picking up? The rupee should further strengthen because all experts termed the rupee grossly undervalued.

Its real value should have been maximum Rs145. We are borrowing dollars from overseas Pakistanis at 7 percent. Was Dar a better manager or the current economic managers?