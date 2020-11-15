Dead snakes have more value than dancing ones

HYDERABAD: Though a small number of snake charmers have adopted alternative sources of income as agriculture workers and fruit/vegetable hawkers to keep their families sheltered, clothed, and fed, many of them however have a justification to live a traditional life, playing with cobras.

They stage their street theatres playing ‘been’ (flute-like instrument made from a gourd) to attract people to the performance of snakes and in return are paid a little as a reward.

These poor workers consider the meagre amount enough to survive in the challenging situation.

Manthar Jogi, a snake charmer carrying a cobra in the streets of Hyderabad city neighbourhoods, does not know this species of snake has become vulnerable to extinction.

About the decline of the population of these unique reptiles, the snake charmers understand that whenever they need to catch cobras they travel to desert, mountainous, and coastal areas where certain snake populations are found, but finding them is becoming more and more difficult with every passing day.

“We were taught this practice by our parents during childhood to deal with cobras. There are some set traditions coming down through generations and one of them is that each newborn baby gets a drop of snake venom, so he or she stands fearless while seeing snakes creeping around them and is able to catch it on their own,” Manthar said.

He argues that since the only skills they have are playing snake flute and catching cobras for livelihood, they cannot be good at any other occupation.

Living in Jogi Colony in Umerkot city, Manthar Jogi wanders from one city to another to entertain people and earn some money.

“Every adult man of the community has a cobra to pursue the profession taught by their elders,” he said adding, “If there are 100 families in a locality, they might have more than 200 cobras.”

Cobra is said to be important to maintain the balance in the food web, keeping the ecosystem healthy. Cobras are carnivorous and eat small mammals, especially rodents, including mice and rats that carry disease-spreading germs and parasites and consume anything ranging from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains, and even human food. However, surprisingly cobras’ favourite food is other snakes.

Snakes have a natural ability to provide ecological service to humans by controlling pest populations. But now they have been put on the list of vulnerable species because of a number of reasons including habitat loss and over-catch for medicine-making and street performing purposes. Some ruthless snake charmers also stage cobra-mongoose fights to entertain people, which is utterly cruel as well as disgusting in all respects.

“I have four sons. All of them are snake charmers,” Manthra said, adding that during the lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic the snake charmers were also stuck at homes and couldn’t catch new cobras. However, after relaxation by the government, they again resumed their professional activities to catch cobras for livelihood, he said.

A large number of snake charming families reside in the formal settlements in some cities but seem reluctant to get rid of poisonous snakes. They say the government has given them homes and plots but never offered any alternative source of income, so they may motivate their children to join professions other than catching snakes.

Presently, reports show most snake charmers have started catching these reptiles for commercial purposes. They sell them for their precious skin, used for manufacturing small bags, purses, shoes, and other leather products. Every year thousands of snakes are killed in Pakistan for their skins, according to reports.

They earn more through selling snakes instead of keeping them for performance and wandering the streets the whole day.

Besides mountainous and desert areas, mangrove forests in the deltaic region are said to be nurseries for poisonous snake species, including cobras away from human settlements. These reptiles have access to mice and small fish to eat on muddy lands.

Coastal area activists said a large number of Jogis, belonging to different areas, travel to mangrove fields on small fishing boats to catch snakes to supply them to urban traders.

They sell snakes to laboratories for making venom antidotes and to those manufacturing leather products.

Previously, snake charmers like various nomadic tribes used to travel the whole year from one place to another.

It was their way of life to follow the rituals on their way to unknown lands, while wandering without a final destination.

After witnessing the impacts of climate change, the nomadic tribes have lost their routes and adopted a new life in formal settlements to enjoy mainstream facilities like other citizens. But it will take more time for the mainstream political parties and overall society to recognise and give them a space to live equitably.

Therefore, only a few families wanted to enroll children in nearby government schools, while the majority wished them to adopt their traditional practice.

Besides Umerkot, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Kotri in Jamshoro, and Bhitshah in Matiary district, Jogis have their separate settlements, but neither do they have basic facilities nor any acceptance in the society, so they may live a safe life.

Increasing population, urbanisation, deforestation, and use of heavy machinery and unnecessary pesticides in agriculture are said to be posing a threat to these species, which play a role in maintaining the balance in the food web, while keeping the ecosystem in good health.