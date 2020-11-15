close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
AFP
November 15, 2020

Travel ban on ousted Peru president

World

AFP
November 15, 2020

LIMA: A Peruvian judge on Friday banned ousted president Martin Vizcarra from leaving the country days after his dismissal by Congress as the nation’s political crisis spilled over into street clashes between protesters and police.

The announcement came after thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Lima and cities across Peru late Thursday to protest Vizcarra’s impeachment over corruption allegations.

At least 14 protesters were wounded in clashes with police, the National Human Rights Coordinator said.

