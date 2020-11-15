Three brothers, two others held for street crime, robberies

Five suspects, three of whom are brothers, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in incidents of street crime as well as other robberies in the city.

A police official said on Saturday that the five suspects had robbed a shop in the Junejo Town area of the Gulshan-e-Ibrahim neighbourhood on Thursday, November 12.

He said that the faces of the suspects had been caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area, adding that police traced and arrested them with the help of the camera footage.

The official said three of the suspects are brothers, namely Haroon Masih, Azhar Masih and Salman Masih, while their other accomplices are Pervez Masih and Rizwan Masih.

The policeman said that the five suspects had been running their own gang and they had been involved in various incidents of street crime as well as other robberies, adding that the cops had also recovered weapons and ammunition from the menâ€™s possession.

Drug dealers arrested

Police on Saturday arrested a man and his son for being allegedly involved in interprovincial drug peddling.

According to police, Habibur Rehman alias Chacha and his son, Fazal Khaliq, were habitual criminals and they had also been arrested and imprisoned earlier.

Police also claimed to have seized drugs worth millions of rupees in the international market from their possession. Cases have been registered while an investigation is continuing.