One killed as rivals clash over meadow in Balakot

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and over a dozen sustained injuries when two rival groups exchanged fire in a bid to occupy a disputed meadow in Manoor valley of Balakot tehsil, an official said on Saturday.

“The police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control and booked all those involved in the firing,” Yaseen Janjua, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balakot told reporters. Both the groups, who held positions atop high mountains, fired indiscriminately, leaving one Khan Mohammad dead and over a dozen injured from both sides. The DSP said the situation on the ground was under control as all those involved in the firing were booked and one of them was arrested.

Janjua said that personnel of Kaghan and Garhi Habibullah police stations took part in the operation. He said that Badgran village, where the firing had taken place, was difficult mountainous terrain to reach. Meanwhile, a cleaner of a passenger vehicle was killed by the terminal manager over a minor dispute. The slain exchanged harsh words with the assailant over his vehicle’s turn, which led to the firing. The police lodged the FIR and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime.