Sun Nov 15, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2020

Missing boy found dead

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 15, 2020

PESHAWAR: A four-year-old boy, who had been missing for the last two days, was found dead in fields in the limits of Badaber Police Station on Saturday. An official said Tahirullah went missing on November 11.

His body bore torture marks. An official said the abdomen of the boy, son of a brick kiln labourer, was cut with a knife but doctors did not confirm removing any organ. The locals were angry after the tortured body was found in the deserted field.

