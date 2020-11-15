Argentina stun All Blacks for first ever win over NZ

SYDNEY: A gutsy Argentina stunned the All Blacks 25-15 on Saturday to pull off one of rugby’s biggest upsets, consigning an embarrassed New Zealand to their first back-to-back defeats in almost a decade.

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez scored all the Pumas’ points to hand them their maiden victory over the rugby powerhouse in the 30 Tests they have played.

Mario Ledesma’s side were given virtually no chance ahead of the Tri Nations match in Sydney after the coronavirus hindered their preparations to just two low-key practice games. But in their first Test since the World Cup last year, they pulled off a miracle.

“It’s surreal what happened, not just the result but playing, getting on the field after everything that has happened this year,” said Argentina coach Ledesma. “Some of the boys haven’t seen their families for four months but they have all been positive... they have been awesome.

“I think we will remember this for a long time, not only the game but because of the special situation,” he added.

It was a humiliating defeat for New Zealand who were shocked 24-22 by the Wallabies in Brisbane last week and have now lost back-to-back Tests for the first time since 2011 when they crashed to South Africa and Australia.

Coach Ian Foster axed 10 players and named what many regarded as the All Blacks’ best run-on side after last week’s game, but they were no match for a Pumas team helped by former Australian coach Michael Cheika.

“Obviously from an All Black view we are bitterly disappointed with the result, with the way we played,” said Foster. “But what I think we saw was a team that despite the disadvantage of not playing a lot of rugby ... they have come here with massive energy and a desire to prove something to their country which has gone through a heck of a hard time. I want to congratulate them on the result, it is a bit of an historic day for them.”

Unlike Australia and New Zealand, Argentina did not have a Super Rugby competition to help them prepare. But after months of quarantine, they were chomping at the bit and took their frustrations out on a sloppy All Blacks in a dominant first-half.