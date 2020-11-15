Kings book spot in final in Super Over thriller

KARACHI: Karachi Kings managed to defeat Multan Sultans in a Super Over thriller on Saturday, after skipper Imad Wasim sealed a draw with a last-ball boundary, while bowling ace Mohammad Amir gave little breathing room to Sultans’ slugger Riley Rossouw despite conceding a couple of wides in the deciding over.

According to Geo News, the Kings, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, dominated the match from the beginning, restricting Multan to a lowly 141-7 and were bossing the run chase when they suddenly suffered an inexplicable meltdown in the 17th over when their captain Babar Azam got out.

From 117-3, they slumped to 135-7, requiring captain Imad Wasim to bail them out, which he did, hitting a four off the final over to force a Super Over. In the tie-breaker, Karachi set a 14-run target, which Mohammad Amir successfully defended, thanks to some shrewd death bowling.

The Kings will play the winner today’s (Sunday) Eliminator 2. The Sultans, meanwhile, will get another chance to make the final today.

The tournament returned to action after an eight-month gap, as it was postponed on 17 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until then, cricket fans, both in Pakistan and across the world, had remained glued to the riveting T20 action that saw some nail-biters with the fight for the four playoff spots going down to the wire.

The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi edged past defending champions Quetta Gladiators on net run-rate to sneak through to the playoffs by grabbing the fourth spot, while Islamabad United, the two-time champions, finished their campaign on the last spot on the table.

The much-anticipated final, will be played on November 17. The loser of the Qalandars-Zalmi game on Saturday evening will be eliminated. All four squads in the playoffs have been rejigged with international and local stars joining the sides and all aiming to guide their franchises to glory.

Earlier, the Sultans topped the table at the end of the double-league round-robin group-stage by winning six matches. While two of their matches ended in no-result due to rain, they faced losses in the other two.

Captain Shan Masood occupies the sixth spot in the list for the tournament’s highest run-getters with 253 runs at 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42. Among the bowlers, Sohail Tanvir and Imran Tahir occupy the fourth and fifth spot having taken 10 wickets each at 15.30 and 18.60 respectively.

Shan is confident his team has the desired firepower to win the tournament. Shan Masood: “We are very excited to be back. We had a very good run in the group stage. The beauty of the HBL PSL has always been the playoffs as it gives everyone an equal opportunity of winning the prestigious trophy and we are really looking forward to it.

Imad Wasim-led Kings, who forced their way in the finals, had lost four matches and their one fixture was washed out. Kings possess one of the most exciting top-orders in the playoffs with Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam joined by England’s Alex Hales.

The recently appointed all-format Pakistan captain Babar heads the tournament run-getters list with 345 runs in nine innings at 49.28 with the help of three half-centuries. Among the bowlers, Mohammad Amir is placed at number six with 10 wickets in nine matches at 26.20.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim: “We are preparing well and our camp has went well with our overseas players adding great value as always. We have gelled well as a unit; our focus is definitely on winning the Qualifier and qualifying for the final at the first attempt. We can’t control the result but we can give it our best shot.”