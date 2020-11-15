close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Entry denied

Newspost

 
A few weeks ago, Mohsin Dawar, who is a member of parliament, was not allowed to enter Quetta to participate in a PDM jalsa. Can someone explain why wasn’t he allowed to exercise his right to freedom of movement? Is there any rule of law in this country? Does this country give any respect to the constitution?

Muhammad Abdullah

Peshawar

