Without salary

Many people lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I was one of them. I was appointed as an environmental specialist at an NGO for a project that was financed by the World Bank (WB). Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, some of my colleagues left the job because the institution wasn’t paying their salaries on time. I didn’t because I was under the impression that since the project was financed by WB, the payment of salaries wouldn’t be an issue. In April, the NGO received the amount through the Sindh government. I requested the relevant authorities to clear my dues, but they refused flatly. According to them, I was fired in October 2019. The truth is I never received any notice of termination from the NGO. I filed a case against them and sent at least three notices to the people concerned, but haven’t received any response so far. In our country, only the rich get justice and the ordinary people keep running from pillar to post in search of justice.

Abdul Jabbar Mazari

Karachi