Sun Nov 15, 2020
November 15, 2020

Move on

Newspost

 
November 15, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘The change that never came’ (Nov 13) by Mujeeb Ali Samo. I strongly agree with the writer. Where are the positive changes that the PTI promised? It is unfortunate for Pakistanis that not a single political party of the country is interested in resolving the people’s issues. The promises they made during election campaigns are for making the people vote for them.

Once these parties came to power, they forget about their promises. It is time the PTI government focused on its performance and stopped blaming the opposition or the past governments for the present crises.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech Turbat

