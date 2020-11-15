Broken trust

This refers to the letter ‘Haves and have-nots’ (Nov 13) by Raja Shafaatullah. It is a big reality that our politicians always use the people’s power for their protests, but they never show any sympathy towards them.

Every party knows the current situation of the country. But, no one has done anything to pull the country out of these crises. For the people, it is difficult to trust any party.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran