An agricultural country

This refers to the letter ‘Neglected sector’ (Nov 13) by Engineer Intizar Khan. It is correct that successive governments have neglected the agriculture sector which is the backbone of our economy and can easily provide employment opportunities. Pakistan is fortunate to have good topography, fertile soil and favourable climate. Improving agriculture is the best way to mitigate poverty. The government has to ensure the availability of quality seeds, genuine pesticides and technical assistance to farmers, particularly small farm holders, who are mostly illiterate and do not have access to modern means of cultivation. The authorities should also build warehouses in villages so that the government can purchase the crop directly from farmers to eliminate middlemen and ensure the prompt payment of minimum support price.

Building large number of small dams for irrigation purposes across the country will bring additional land under cultivation. Also, agricultural research centres should be set up to improve storage methods and farming techniques.

Huma Arif

Karachi