The India dossier

In an explosive press conference, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureishi, has presented a dossier containing "irrefutable evidence" of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. The foreign minister has also asked the international community to take notice of this proof and ensure peace in South Asia. As National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf had warned in a recent interview with Karan Thapar, the Pakistani team has indeed presented evidence of Indian intervention promoting terrorism in the country, with details of bank transactions and audio evidence placed before the media.

The dramatic, and for India seemingly highly damaging, details point to the involvement of Indian consulates and embassies located in neighbouring countries playing a role in running terrorism operations in Pakistan with the support of local elements, including the Taliban and Baloch groups. Other groups based in Pakistan have also also been termed traitors with evidentiary ties with Indian RAW. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureishi has however made it clear that Islamabad hopes to see an international reaction to the dossier. Let us not forget that till now Pakistan has been disappointed over the lack of international response to its complaints about Indian intervention inside Pakistani territory, with constant urging to 'show proof'. Now that it has, there is expectation that something will be done about this.

We will no doubt need to see how the world reacts and how effectively. The press conference came just a couple of days after India launched completely inhuman and illegal attacks across the Line of Control targeting both civilian and military targets in Azad Kashmir. The firing across the line dividing the free and occupied parts of Kashmir killed at least five civilians and one soldier in different sectors of Azad Kashmir. Many other civilians and some soldiers were injured and as inevitably happens when such hostility takes place people were left terrified and once again facing the unrest that has been with them now for over seven decades. This year alone over 2700 persons have become the victims of Indian firing which in the latest incident Pakistan states is a response to action by freedom fighters inside Indian-held Kashmir. The firing is an open violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

But evidently human lives and agreements have no meaning for New Delhi. We have seen this kind of aggression in the past and we are watching it once again. The time has come when we will need to move beyond this kind of violence. Pakistan cannot achieve this alone. The international community must step up to stop the atrocities which continue in Kashmir and save its people from their misery. Agreements between Pakistan and India which had intended stability in the region must be respected and honoured. And the international community must try and ensure India sticks to the ceasefire agreement as well as abstains from trying to create chaos within Pakistan.