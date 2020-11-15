Trump defiant, but says of his future: ‘who knows’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said on Friday that “time will tell” if he remains president, in a momentary slip of his unprecedented refusal to concede his election defeat and help Democrat Joe Biden prepare to take power.

Trump broke his silence after a week without on-camera comments, speaking at a Rose Garden event to herald the imminent authorization of a coronavirus vaccine. During a short speech about the vaccine work, Trump insisted that he would never again call for a lockdown to curb the virus’ spread.

Then he added: “Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell.” The hint of doubt in Trump’s mind came despite him continuing to push a conspiracy theory that mass fraud—for which no evidence exists—robbed him of victory in the November 3 election.On Friday, Trump tweeted thanks to supporters backing his claim that the “Election was Rigged” and said he might “stop by and say hello” at rallies planned in Washington on Saturday. A number of groups under the banners of “Stop The Steal”, “Million MAGA March” and “Women for America First” have planned rallies for the day.

Speakers are reportedly to include prominent Trump supporters, including US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has promoted the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

QAnon adherents claim Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. Trump continues to block Biden’s ability to prepare his transition ahead of inauguration on January 20 and he has filed numerous lawsuits—unsuccessfully—to challenge vote counts around the country.

On Friday, a judge in Michigan issued another rejection of Republican claims of fraud.

Trump was speaking just after television networks projected results in the final two undeclared states.